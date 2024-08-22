Why DNA Report Could Be Most Important Evidence In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

With anger rising over the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the report of the DNA samples collected from the victim's body and the accused will likely become the most important piece of evidence in the case, sources said.

Several theories have emerged online that attempt to explain the brutality inflicted on the doctor. One of those theories claimed that there was more than one accused in the crime.

So far, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital who assisted cops in traffic management, is the sole accused in the case. Roy was arrested after a CCTV camera in the hospital captured him entering the emergency building around 4 am on Friday, the same location where the doctor's body was found in the hours later. Another big clue was a Bluetooth headset, that connected to his phone, found next to the victim's body.

However, sources say once the results of the DNA report are in, it will be clear whether one or multiple people were involved in the crime. If the sample does not show traces of other DNA apart from the Roy, investigators can rule out the involvement of multiple attackers in the case with some certainty.

While sources claim the DNA report should be enough to solve this case, the results of Sanjoy Roy's psychological exam and polygraphy test will also play an important role even though they are not admissible in court.

According to sources, the samples are currently being processed in the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) lab. A report will be available soon.

After the autopsy of the trainee doctor was conducted, social media was flooded with posts claiming severe injuries to his body like fractured bones and 150 mg of semen which was allegedly found in her body, suggesting gangrape.

The Kolkata Police have denied these claims. "Someone said 150 gm semen is found. I don't know where they have found this kind of Information. And it is circulating in media in all kinds of forms. People are tempted to believe it and they are trying to create confusion among the people." Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal had said.