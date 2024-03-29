'Why Call Out Entire Party': Kangana Ranaut's Mother On Congress Leader's Post

Kangana Ranaut is the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Days after Supriya Shrinate's derogatory post against Bollywood actress and BJP's candidate Kangana Ranaut, her mother, Asha Ranaut, said she was pained.

"She (Ms Shrinate) too has daughters and daughters-in-law at home. If she speaks like that, they should think that if someone speaks like that against their children, how would they feel...I too have that same pain in me...Why should I call out the entire party if one individual uses derogatory language? Not everyone is bad," Asha Ranaut told ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The 'Queen' actress was warmly greeted as she waved to the crowd during the event.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi, will represent the constituency in this election," she said ahead of her roadshow.

"Development is the main issue for BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart," Ms Ranaut added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats - Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra - and the BJP had won all of them in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six Assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

