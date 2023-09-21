Who Was Sukhdool Singh? 5 Facts On Khalistani Terrorist Killed In Canada

Sukhdool Singh was killed in inter-gang violence.
Sukhdool Singh, a Khalistani terrorist, has been killed by unknown gunmen in inter-gang violence in Canada. He was reportedly killed in Winnipeg.
Here are 5 points on Sukhdool Singh:
Also known as Sukha Duneke, he was on India's wanted list. On National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most wanted list, he was at number 33. The agency had NIA reached out to the Canadian government seeking details of his benami properties there.
He belonged to Moga district in Punjab and fled from India in 2017 by using forged documents. He was linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is active in Moga and areas around it.
As per Indian records, there were seven cases registered against him.
According to NIA, Singh was considered very close to Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla, a rival of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.
His killing comes months after another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey. The issue has strained ties between India and Canada after the Justin Trudeau government accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing without giving any proof. India has rejected all of Canada's allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated".