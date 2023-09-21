Who Was Sukhdool Singh? 5 Facts On Khalistani Terrorist Killed In Canada

Also known as Sukha Duneke, he was on India's wanted list. On National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most wanted list, he was at number 33. The agency had NIA reached out to the Canadian government seeking details of his benami properties there.

He belonged to Moga district in Punjab and fled from India in 2017 by using forged documents. He was linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is active in Moga and areas around it.

As per Indian records, there were seven cases registered against him.

According to NIA, Singh was considered very close to Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla, a rival of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.