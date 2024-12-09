Who Is Sanjay Malhotra, IAS Officer Appointed As RBI Governor

Prior to his appointment, Sanjay Malhotra served as revenue secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

Before his tenure as Revenue Secretary, Mr Malhotra held the position of Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, a state-owned enterprise specialising in financing power projects.

As Revenue Secretary, Mr Malhotra has experience handling Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The 1990 batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer served as an ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

Mr Malhotra is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He also has a Master's degree in public policy from Princeton University, USA.