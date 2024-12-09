Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Who Is Sanjay Malhotra, IAS Officer Appointed As RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra will replace Shaktikanta Das who was appointed as RBI Governor in 2018.

Read Time:1 min
Share
Link Copied
Who Is Sanjay Malhotra, IAS Officer Appointed As RBI Governor
Sanjay Malhotra's tenure will last for three years.
New Delhi:

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He will succeed Shaktikanta Das as the RBI chief.

Here are 5 facts on Sanjay Malhotra:

  1. Prior to his appointment, Sanjay Malhotra served as revenue secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

  2. Before his tenure as Revenue Secretary, Mr Malhotra held the position of Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, a state-owned enterprise specialising in financing power projects. 

  3. As Revenue Secretary, Mr Malhotra has experience handling Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The 1990 batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer served as an ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

  4. Mr Malhotra is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He also has a Master's degree in public policy from Princeton University, USA.

  5. Mr Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor and his tenure will last for three years. 


Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sanjay Malhotra, Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now