'Who Is Noob In Politics?': PM Modi Attacks Opposition During Chat With Gamers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, during an interaction with some of the country's top gamers, took a swipe at the opposition referring to them as 'noob', a term used for someone who is a newbie or not very skilled at a game.

"If I use this word (noob) during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to... If I say it, you will think of a particular person," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also discussed the future of the gaming industry and how the government could aid them grow. PM Modi also asked about the challenges gamers face in India and the distinction between skill-based games and those offering quick income. The gamers suggested clarity on these types of games and also discussed concerns about video game addiction.

The seven gamers PM Modi met today were - Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (Thug), Anshu Bishu (Gamerfleet), Ganesh Gangadhar (SKrossi), Tirth Mehta (Gcttirth), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat).

Had a wonderful interaction with youngsters from the gaming community... You would love to watch this! https://t.co/TdfdRWNG8q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2024

During the freewheeling chat, the gamers gave PM Modi a new name 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for overpowered.

"We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats," the gamers said.

PM Modi also learnt several gaming phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), among others, which are used during live-streaming by the creators.

Later, PM Modi also played some indigenous games with the creators.