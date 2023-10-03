Neville Roy Singham: Man Accused Of Spreading China Propaganda In India

A New York Times report alleged that NewsClick, an Indian news portal, is part of a global network that receives funding from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

Neville Roy Singham is said to have close ties to the Chinese government media machine. This has put NewsClick in the spotlight again, as it is currently under investigation for alleged money laundering and foreign funding violations.

The New York Times reported that Neville Roy Singham is the son of Archibald Wickeramaraja Singham, a Sri Lankan political scientist and historian who was a professor of political science at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.

Neville Roy Singham, now based in Shanghai, has a financial network supporting Chinese propaganda that spans the globe, from Chicago to Shanghai. He also financed a news website in India that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points, according to a New York Times report. The site was later raided by Delhi Police.