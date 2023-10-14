Who Is KP Ramasamy? College Dropout, Son Of Farmer On Forbes Richest List

There are three new faces on the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest people. One of these debutants is 74-year-old KP Ramasamy, founder and chairman of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill. He has secured the 100th position on the list with a net worth of Rs 19,133.7 crore.

Who is KP Ramasamy?

KP Ramasamy is a farmer's son and college dropout. He has achieved success by establishing one of India's largest garment export enterprises. KPR Mill was founded in 1984. In 2013, KP Ramasamy expanded his business portfolio and diversified into sugar production. His entrepreneurial journey also includes the launch of Faso, a men's innerwear brand, in 2019. KPR Mill specialises in the production of knitted apparel, cotton, and polyester yarn, in addition to its sugar and ethanol manufacturing endeavours.

According to the Forbes report, KPR Mills has an annual production of 128 million garments. These garments encompass a wide range, including sportswear and sleepwear, and find their way to the shelves of global retail giants like H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Walmart.

The other newcomers

The other new names in the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest include the Dani Family which runs Asian Paints. Their net worth is Rs 67,841.77 crore.

Another new entrant is Renuka Jagtiani, the chairperson and CEO of Landmark Group. She took over the reins after her husband Micky Jagtiani's death in May, this year. Her net worth is Rs 39,931.20 crore.

Forbes' top 3 richest Indians

In the top three rankings, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani claims the first position with a net worth of $92 billion, followed by Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani with a $68 billion net worth in the second spot and HCL founder Shiv Nadar securing the third position with a net worth of $29.3 billion.