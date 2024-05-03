5 Points On Karan Bhushan Singh, BJPs Pick For Kaiserganj Seat

The BJP has fielded Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. A six-time MP, Brij Bhushan Singh has been facing opposition fire over sexual harassment charges against him by women wrestlers.

Here are some facts on Karan Bhushan Singh

1. Karan Bhushan Singh was born on December 13, 1990, to Brij Bhushan Singh and Ketki Devi Singh. He holds an LLB and a BBA degree from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad. He has also completed a business management diploma course from Australia.

2. Mr Singh comes from a powerful political family. While his father has been a six-time MP, his mother has also been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gonda seat. His elder brother, Prateek Bhushan Singh, is currently an MLA from Gonda.

3. He was appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association in February 2024, taking over from his father, who had served as the state body chief for 12 years. Before this, Karan Bhushan Singh had served as the association's vice president for eight years.

4. Mr Singh has been engaged in politics since a young age and has campaigned for family members, including his brother Prateek Bhushan Singh during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Apart from that, he has also been actively managing day-to-day affairs in his father's Kaiserganj constituency.

5. Karan Bhushan Singh is also the chairman of a Cooperative Bank, Nawabganj in Gonda district. A national-level double trap shooter, he also takes a keen interest in mountain climbing and horse riding.