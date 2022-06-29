Who Is Isha Ambani? 5 Facts About Reliance Retail's To Be Chairperson

30-year-old Isha Ambani has studied psychology at the prestigious Yale University. She then studied MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She briefly worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company before returning from the US.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, the son of the Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal. Her elevation, on the heels of brother Akash Ambani's transition to Jio chairman, kickstarts a keenly watched leadership transition in India's richest family.

She was ranked second on the 'Youngest Billionaire Heiresses' list by Forbes in 2008 and had an estimated net worth of Rs. 471 crore.

In December 2015, prior to a full-fledged commercial launch, she and her twin brother, Akash Ambani, introduced the Jio 4G services to the company employees in front of brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan and Academy award-winning musician AR Rahman, who performed at the event.