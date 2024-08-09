Who Is Harish Salve, The Lawyer Fighting To Get Vinesh Phogat Olympic Medal

Hopes of billion Indians now rests on the shoulders to lawyer Harish Salve who will today represent wrestler Vinesh Phogat in her Paris Olympics disqualification case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ms Phogat, a top contender in the 50-kg wrestling category, was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to a weight issue just hours before the final. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appealed for the Phogat to be given a joint silver medal for her stellar show at the marquee event.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport or CAS is an international body established in 1984 to settle disputes in sport through arbitration.

Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, has confirmed that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat in the case.

Salve was the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2002. He is considered one of India's top lawyers, known for his exceptional expertise in constitutional, commercial, and arbitration law.

Here are some of the notable cases Harish Salve's fought:

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case (2017): He represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan. Salve successfully argued for a stay on Jadhav's execution.

Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry (2016): Mr Salve represented Ratan Tata in a legal battle against Cyrus Mistry.

Vodafone Tax Dispute (2012): Mr Salve represented Vodafone in a high-profile tax dispute, securing a landmark victory for the company.

2G Spectrum Scam (2012): Mr Salve appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Sahara Group vs SEBI (2012): The lawyer represented the Sahara Group in a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Ms Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."