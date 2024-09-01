Who Is Hanumankind, Who Has Surpassed Kendrick Lamar, Eminem On Charts

The 31-year-old's journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In India's growing hip-hop scene, a new star has emerged, creating ripples across global music charts. Sooraj Cherukat, popularly known as 'Hanumankind', has quickly established himself as a standout artist, with his hit track Big Dawgs soaring past Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us and Eminem's Houdini on international music charts.

The 31-year-old's journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. The music video for Big Dawgs showcases his electrifying energy as he performs in a maut ka kuan (well of death), where daredevil motorcyclists perform gravity-defying stunts in a giant wooden pit. The track, produced in collaboration with Kalmi Reddy and Bijoy Shetty, has over 132 million streams on Spotify and 88 million views on YouTube since its release in July.





Who is Hanumankind?