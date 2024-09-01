Who Is Hanumankind, Who Has Surpassed Kendrick Lamar, Eminem On Charts

The 31-year-old's journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary.
In India's growing hip-hop scene, a new star has emerged, creating ripples across global music charts. Sooraj Cherukat, popularly known as 'Hanumankind', has quickly established himself as a standout artist, with his hit track Big Dawgs soaring past Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us and Eminem's Houdini on international music charts.
The 31-year-old's journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. The music video for Big Dawgs showcases his electrifying energy as he performs in a maut ka kuan (well of death), where daredevil motorcyclists perform gravity-defying stunts in a giant wooden pit. The track, produced in collaboration with Kalmi Reddy and Bijoy Shetty, has over 132 million streams on Spotify and 88 million views on YouTube since its release in July.
Who is Hanumankind?
- Sooraj Cherukat, also known as Hanumankind, was born in Kerala and spent his childhood in various countries due to his father's job in a leading oil company. He lived in France, Nigeria, Egypt, Dubai and Houston, Texas, where he was exposed to various cultures which shaped his musical influences.
- Mr Cherukat's musical journey began in Houston where he was influenced by the city's distinctive hip-hop culture. Houston's hip-hop scene, known for its "screwed-up" remix style inspired by the effects of cough syrup, left a lasting impact on him, as per the BBC. He was particularly inspired by Texas hip-hop legends like DJ Screw, UGK and Project Pat.
- Mr Cherkut dropped out of college in the US and returned to India in 2021. Initially, he pursued a business degree and worked at firms like Goldman Sachs, but he soon realised his passion lay in music. He decided to pursue rapping full-time, where he focused on blending his cosmopolitan identity with Indian cultural elements in his music.
- Hanumankind penned the lyrics of his song Big Dawgs, which made a massive splash in the global music scene upon its July 2024 release. The song debuted at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100, with over 37 million streams on Spotify and 111 million views on TikTok. It even surpassed Kendrick Lamar and Eminem on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, peaking at #9. The song's music video was filmed in Ponnani, Kerala, featuring the "well of death" as its backdrop.
- Hanumankind's rise to fame has not been without its challenges. Some critics argued that his English-dominated lyrics failed to connect with India's diverse, non-English-speaking population. Others accused him of mimicking Western artists too closely. However, Hanumankind has embraced his dual identity, insisting that he is not just an "Indian rapper" but a "rapper from India."