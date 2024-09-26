Who Is Ankush Sachdeva, Youngest On Hurun's U-35 Indian Entrepreneur List

Ankush Sachdeva took over as ShareChat's CEO in 2017 (File)

Ankush Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the Indian social media platform ShareChat is the youngest entrepreneur to be featured in the inaugural edition of '2024 Hurun India Under35s'- a list of 150 exceptional Indian entrepreneurs who are 35 years old or younger.

A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Mr Sachdeva founded ShareChat in 2015 along with two other founders- Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan. He did his B.Tech in computer science and engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2015. While studying there, he also interned at Microsoft in 2014 before proceeding to develop ShareChat.

This is not the first accolade to Mr Sachdeva's name. Earlier, he was also featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia list in 2018 along with Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan.

ShareChat is a social media platform designed to cater the Indian audience specifically. On the app, one can watch and share trending videos. The app also allows you to connect with other people over chat rooms and can be used in 15 Indian languages.

ShareChat today has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store alone. However, success didn't come easy to Mr Sachdeva and his two co-founders. The trio started experimenting with different ventures together while studying in IIT Kanpur. It reportedly took them 17 tries to achieve success with ShareChat.

Mr Sachdeva also built Moj, a short videos platform which was supposedly India's answer to TikTok, now banned in our country. Moj has over a hundred million downloads on Google Play Store.

Starting out as co-founder and Chief Product Officer of ShareChat, Mr Sachdeva took over as the firm's CEO in 2017 and led the company to become a unicorn.

Hurun's Under35 list also includes Parita Parekh of Toddle and Isha Ambani of Reliance Retail who are the youngest women entrepreneurs on the list. They are both 32.

