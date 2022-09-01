White Tigress In Delhi Zoo Gives Birth To Three Cubs

The cubs will remain in quarantine with their mother for a month. (Representational)

A white tigress has given birth to three healthy cubs at the Delhi zoo, officials said today.

Born on August 24, the cubs will remain in quarantine with their mother, seven-year-old Sita, for a month. Vijay, a seven-year-old white tiger, is their father.

The zoo has two pairs of white tigers and four Bengal tigers -- one male and three females -- at present. In December 2020, a white tigress and her three cubs had died due to birth-related complications.

Normally, a white tiger has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years in the wild.



