'Where Is Double Engine?': Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP Over Haryana Clash

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at the BJP governments in Manipur and Haryana saying that he is wondering whether this is a "Ram Rajya" or not.

"First in Manipur and now in Haryana, is this a 'Ram Rajya' or not?" Uddhav Thackeray said attacking the BJP governments in these states.

While the conflict in Manipur is raging for the last three months, violence broke out in Haryana on Monday between two groups.

"What is the government doing there? I have repeatedly asked about the situation in Manipur. The Governor of Manipur is a woman and atrocities have happened on women there…nothing is happening on the part of the state government. Where is the double engine?" Uddhav Thackeray asked.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister shared that the INDIA alliance meeting will likely be held on August end or the beginning of September.

"I.N.D.I.A meeting will be held most probably in the end of this month (August) or starting of next month (September)," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Speaking on BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's statement in the assembly about going to Pakistan said that this is what can be expected from the BJP since they cannot even protect women.

"What do you expect from them. We are seeing the situation of women's in Manipur. They don't even try to protect our women and talk about Hindutva," Thackeray said.

In another attack at the BJP, Thackeray said, "Ramayana started for Sita, Mahabharata started for Draupadi. But this government is not serious at all. So this is not a Hindu nation."

