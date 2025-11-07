When Rabindranath Tagore Sang <i>Vande Mataram</i> At 1896 Calcutta Congress Session

It's been 150 years since Rabindranath Tagore first recited Vande Mataram, which eventually became India's national song. In 1896, at the annual convention of the Indian National Congress (Congress Party) in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Tagore sang what became nothing short of an anthem for the country's freedom fighters.

Vande Mataram was also sung at the proclamation of the provisional Government of Azad Hind.

The year 2025 marks the 150th anniversary of India's National Song. The hymn translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee" and is regarded as a lasting expression of devotion to the motherland. Its influence extends across generations of nation builders and remains a symbol of India's collective spirit.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, it first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan on Nov. 7, 1875. Chatterjee later incorporated the song into his novel Anandamath, published in 1882.

The piece was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, whose 1896 rendition marked the beginning of its association with national movements. Since then, Vande Mataram has remained embedded in India's civilisational, political, and cultural consciousness.

In October 1905, the Bande Mataram Sampradaya was established in North Calcutta, promoting the idea of the motherland as a mission and a form of spiritual commitment. Members walked in Prabhat Pheris every Sunday, singing Vande Mataram and collecting voluntary contributions in support of the motherland. Tagore occasionally joined these processions as well.

The Rise Of Vande Mataram

In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama unfurled the tricolour in Stuttgart, Berlin, first time outside India. The words Vande Mataram were inscribed on it. As the phrase and the song gained momentum, the British authorities grew increasingly concerned and imposed strict measures to control its spread.

During the Swadeshi and anti-partition movements, Vande Mataram emerged as a defining expression of resistance. It soon became a national rallying cry. British attempts to suppress its singing only intensified its power and meaning, turning it into a unifying force that brought together people across caste, creed, and language.

Leaders, students, and revolutionaries drew strength from its words, often reciting it at political gatherings, during demonstrations, and even before imprisonment. The song became more than just a slogan.

150 years on, Tagore singing it before the Congress in 1896 remains a defining chapter in India's history.