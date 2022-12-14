WhatsApp Pay India Chief Quits Within 4 Months Of Taking Charge

Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm. (Representational)

Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc.

"As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years," Choletti wrote on LinkedIn late Tuesday.

Meta has seen a series of changes in executive roles in the recent months. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal and Meta's India head Ajit Mohan had resigned in November.

