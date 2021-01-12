WhatsApp Clarifies Amid Privacy Row: 'Messages With Friends, Family Safe'

Amid row over reports of WhatsApp users alleging leak of their private messages with family and friends on search engines, the Facebook-owned messaging service has issued yet another clarification.

WhatsApp has said the change in its recently revised policy "doesn't affect privacy of messages with friends or family".

This is the second clarification to be issued by the cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service provider. It had earlier said the update would only affect business accounts.

"We want to address some rumours and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family," WhatsApp clarified on Twitter.

It further shared a list of information "NOT shared with Facebook".

WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls and neither can Facebook.

WhatsApp does keep logs of who everyone is messaging or calling.

WhatsApp cannot see your shared location and neither can Facebook.

WhatsApp does not share your contacts with Facebook.

WhatsApp groups remains private.

You can set your messages to disappear.

You can download your data.

WhatsApp had recently revamped its privacy policy which stated that the app will share the data with Facebook. It added that if the new terms of use were not accepted, it would result in deletion of the user's account.

The updated policy, set to come into effect from February, has prompted an exodus of sorts from WhatsApp, which has 400 million users in India alone.

Fear of privacy breach has prompted people to weigh other messages apps, such as Signal and Telegram which collected either do not collect data, or just basic user information.