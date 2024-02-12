What's Not Allowed In Delhi Ahead Of Mega Farmer's March On Tuesday

Ahead of the farmers' mega protest march on Tuesday, the government has intensified security arrangements along the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in the national capital region.

Earlier this month, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that over 200 farmers' unions from across the nation would participate in the "Delhi Chalo" march.

The farmers, preparing for the Delhi march on February 13, demand the central government enact a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Now let's take a look at what is allowed and what is not:

What is not allowed?

- Delhi police have issued an order prohibiting large gatherings at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

- The entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh is banned.

- No protestor is allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishuls, spears and rods.

- Suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS has also been ordered by the Haryana government in seven districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

- In several districts, the Haryana government has also suspended all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.

What is allowed?

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi police, “Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through the Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road or Chaudhary Charon Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.”

The officials will impose diversions around the Singhu Border, for people going to Haryana from Delhi.

While the movement of heavy/commercial vehicles/trucks going towards Bahadurgarh and Rohtak is allowed, they are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

In conversation with NDTV, police sources revealed that more than a thousand Delhi Police personnel have been deployed on the borders. To stop farmers from entering the national capital, the officials have installed security barricades at the borders.

In addition, an official revealed that nails have been put on roads to stop protesting farmers from entering the city in vehicles.

The police sources told NDTV, “As many as 1,000 to 1,500 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in each of these border areas. However, the pattern of deployment and the number of personnel will change as per the situation in these areas.”