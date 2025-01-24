What's Behind "Mystery Illness" That Claimed 17 Lives In J&K? Doctors Explain

Doctors have found the cause behind the "mystery illness" that has claimed at least 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The deaths had sparked fear and panic in Budhal village over the past month, leading to an inter-ministerial team being formed to find the cause of the illness. A team of health experts has now addressed the fears of the people and said the deaths were caused by neurotoxins.

All the victims had a common medical condition - brain swelling or edema, said Dr AS Bhatia, principal of Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri told a press conference, also attended by the district's chief medical officer, medical superintendent, and the local MLA.

Read: Special Team To Probe 15 Deaths In Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri Due To Mysterious Illness

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had earlier confirmed that no virus or bacteria were found in the victims' samples during initial tests at a toxicology laboratory at CSIR, Lucknow. "A long series of toxins are being tested. If there is any mischief or any other mischief," he had said.

The samples were later analysed at top laboratories in the country, including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which showed the presence of neurotoxins that resulted in brain damage, according to Dr Bhatia.

"We try to mitigate the problem of patients reporting with brain damage, but once the patient reports with serious brain damage, we cannot reverse the condition," he added, assuring that the health department is actively monitoring the situation.

Containment Zone, Quarantine

Rajouri has been trying to battle the "mysterious illness" since early December. The 17 deaths, including 14 children, from three families had the centre and state authorities scrambling to find an answer. Six more teenagers, including three siblings, have fallen ill in the last two days and are being kept in isolation wards at GMC, Rajouri.

Authorities have quarantined over 200 people who had come into contact with the victims' families. The close contacts from Budhal were shifted to the Nursing College, Rajouri for better preventive care on DC Abhishek Sharma's directions, an official said.

Entire Budhal has been declared a containment zone and the district administration has set up facilities for families who were relocated.

GMC Rajouri has also strengthened its arrangements with five more child specialities and five anaesthesia specialists being put on duty. All types of advanced technology are there to handle any emergency situation, confirmed Dr Bhatia.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri earlier this week and assured the citizens that the central and state authorities are trying to find the reason behind the deaths.

An inter-ministerial team was formed by the Union Home Ministry last week to probe the unexplained deaths.