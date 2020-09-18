'Many Have Asked, This Is What I Want For My Birthday...': PM Modi

PM Modi tweeted last night about what he wants for his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who yesterday received birthday greetings from political leaders and celebrities from across India and the world, last night tweeted a birthday wish. "Let us make our planet healthy," the Prime Minister urged people across the country, reminding them to wear masks and follow all the government-mandated coronavirus protocols.

"Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' (a distance of two yards). Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," PM Modi tweeted.

His latest appeal comes amid a massive surge in India's coronavirus cases. The tally surged to 51 lakh cases on Thursday as the country saw a record spike of 97,894 fresh cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnatakaka and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst-hit states.

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.'



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

PM Modi, who turned 70 on Thursday, also received a late-night birthday greeting from US President Donald Trump. "I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!," Trump wrote and shared a picture of him standing on the stage with PM Modi and wife Melania as he addressed the crowd attending "Namaste Trump" event in February in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state.

The Prime Minister replied back saying: "Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his birthday wishes, said that he "values the friendly relations" developed with PM Modi; he also praised PM Modi for moving India along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development. Putin was one of the many world leaders who posted wishes for the Prime Minister.

The ruling BJP had organised various events like distribution of ration among the needy, blood donation camps and eye-check up camps to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday.