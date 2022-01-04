The Bulli Bai Controversy Explained In 5 Points

The Bulli Bai app controversy came to light on January 1 as several Muslim women found themselves on 'auction' on the vile app. The app hosted by the GitHub platform had used their photographs, many of them doctored.
The targets included women vocal on burning political and social issues and spanned across age groups. Prominent journalists, activists and lawyers were among those listed for 'auction' in the disgusting app.
The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals', which had triggered a row last year by offering users a 'sulli' - an insulting term used by right-wing trolls for Muslim women. That too was hosted by GitHub.
Several Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke out on the issue, urging the government to crack down on the platform and bring those behind it to justice.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the GitHub user behind the app had been blocked and "further action" was being coordinated. Mumbai police have registered a case, Delhi Police is looking into the matter and the Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to police officers. As per reports, Mumbai Police have detained an engineering student from Bengaluru in this connection.
