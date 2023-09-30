NDMA, Government Body Which Sends Emergency Alerts During Disasters

The emergency message is accompanied by a loud beep sound when it lands on phones.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is an official body which lays down policies for disaster management. The disaster management body was formed in 2005 under the Disaster Management Act. It is headed by the Prime Minister.

What does National Disaster Management Authority do?

The body is responsible for framing policies, laying down guidelines and best-practices for coordinating with the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA's) to ensure timely and effective response to disasters.

Emergency Alert System by NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority has now envisioned a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) based Integrated Alert System on Pan India basis. It is testing the technology that will alert people during natural disasters. The emergency message is accompanied by a loud beep sound when it lands on phones. It appears as a flash on your lockscreen and contains a generic test to inform the users that this is a test message.

Text Of the Message

The message contains the following text: "Emergency Alert This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent using Cell Broadcast by Deptt of Telecom, Govt of India to TEST Emergency Alert System of NDMA. No action is required at your end. (Date and Time)." According to the screenshots, the message was sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at (Time) today. The government is working on these alerts in order to be better prepared for disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.

The NDMA plans to expand the warning system to television, radio and other mediums to ensure citizens are promptly informed and better prepared for severe weather.