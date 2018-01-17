What Is Cryptocurrency? A 5-Point Breakdown Of The Digital Currency

Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon, often referred as digital cash, cyber cash, digital money, digital or virtual currency, cryptocurrency is designed to make online transactions extremely secure using cryptography. Through cryptography, information is kept a secret by written or generated codes as it converts data into a format that is unreadable for an unauthorised user. This allows the data to be transmitted without anybody decoding it into a readable format. Simply put, cryptocurrency is digital money which is created from code.