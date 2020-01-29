What Is Coronavirus? Health Ministry Shares Symptoms, Precautions, Cure

To protect self from coronavirus, maintain good hygiene and wash hands regularly.

The deadly Coronavirus continues to affect people in China with number of deaths rising to 132. The virus has reportedly spread in many countries with some suspected cases in India too. The authorities have screened nearly 30,000 passengers at various airports across the country so far for the virus that has sparked a global scare with cases being reported as far as the US and Europe. To curtail any misinformation about the virus strain, the Ministry of Heath has tweeted several symptoms, precautions and cure.

The Ministry of Health is calling the deadly virus strain as "novel coronavirus" as it has not been identified earlier. It says that the exact source of the virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has not been identified. The symptoms include acute onset of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

The government of India has set up a 24X7 helpline at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi. At present, there is no vaccine available to protect against 2019-novel Corona Virus.

To protect self from the deadly virus, maintain good hygiene by constantly washing hands with soap and cleaning them with hand sanitizers, especially after coughing, sneezing or using toilets, before handling or preparing food and after contact with patients or their personal belongings to prevent against coronavirus.

Here are all FAQs related to Coronavirus answered by the Ministry of Health: