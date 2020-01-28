Keep These Precautions In Mind To Protect From Coronavirus

Protection from coronavirus: When coughing, use tissues to cover mouth and nose.

The coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 100 people in China and spread to a dozen countries has several suspected cases in India too. Over a dozen people are being monitored in isolation wards of hospitals in various in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai for possible exposure to the deadly strain of coronavirus. In Kerala, over 400 people have been kept under surveillance at their homes for possible exposure to the virus. The authorities have screened nearly 30,000 passengers at various airports across the country so far for the virus that has sparked a global scare with cases being reported as far as the US and Europe.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tweeted methods of protection from coronavirus:

1. Maintain good hygiene by constantly washing hands with soap and cleaning them with hand sanitizers, especially after coughing, sneezing or using toilets, before handling or preparing food and after contact with patients or their personal belongings to prevent against coronavirus.

2. Avoid direct hand contact with eyes and nose as much as possible.

3. Wear masks in the heavily crowded areas.

4. An advice for the doctors too - Avoid as much as possible contact with patients and their personal tools and use masks.

5. When coughing and sneezing, use tissues to cover mouth and nose. After that, dispose the used tissue in the trash can. Then wash your hands thoroughly and properly. When you sneeze and there are no tissues available, use the upper part of your arms to cover your mouth and nose and avoid using your hands.

6. Maintain good hygiene habits in general to prevent against coronavirus.

7. Wash vegetable and fruits very well before eating them.

8. Keeping a good healthy diet and exercising along with other healthy habits, in addition to having enough sleep, will enhance the body's immunity system.