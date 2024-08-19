The Questions CBI Asked Kolkata Hospital Ex-Head About Doctor's Rape-Murder

The CBI is also examining Sandip Ghosh's call records and chat.

The controversial former head of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been undergoing a gruelling questioning session in the probe into the rape and murder of a doctor. The CBI has been questioning Sandip Ghosh till midnight for the past three days and they have summoned him again today.

Here are some questions that the CBI has asked him over the past three days:

Why was there such a hurry to declare this death a suicide?

You are a doctor yourself. Did you not think it is important to keep the crime scene safe?

On whose advice was the information given to the family and why was it devoid of facts?

You must be well aware that tampering with evidence at the crime scene is a crime. Despite that, why did you not keep it safe till the investigation was completed?

Why was the family of the doctor informed after several hours?

Why was there a delay in showing the body to her family?

What are the security arrangements in the hospital?

Why did you resign immediately after the incident? What is the reason behind it?

Officials suggest the former principal is yet to give satisfactory answers to these questions.

Dr Ghosh, who had resigned two days after the incident, has also been asked about his steps immediately after the doctor's body was found and about the sudden renovation of rooms near the seminar hall where the doctor's body was found.

The CBI, which is also examining his call records and chat, has asked him to provide details of his phone calls before and after the incident that occurred on August 9. They are also planning to get his call and data consumption details from the service provider.

The rape-murder incident has sparked a massive wave of anger across the country with doctors suspending non-emergency duties and hitting the streets for justice.