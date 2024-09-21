Can You Secure Coldplay's Mumbai Concert Tickets? ChatGPT Predicts

Coldplay has introduced a special Infinity Tickets' scheme, where tickets are priced at Rs 2,000. (File)

Coldplay is returning to India for a concert after 9 years. The British band is set to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year, with tickets set to go on sale on BookMyShow tomorrow. Getting a ticket for the concert may not be easy despite the venue's capacity to accommodate 50,000 people. A ChatGPT-based calculation suggests that the odds of getting a ticket could be as low as 22%.

The prediction was shared by ONDC Marketing Executive Tina Gurnaney on X (formerly Twitter), where she detailed the ChatGPT analysis under the headline, ‘Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket.'

According to the ChatGPT analysis, an estimated 1.5 lakh people are expected to show interest in BookMyShow by the weekend. With such a massive demand, the initial odds of securing a ticket sit at around 1 in 3. However, when factoring in additional competition — like fans who don't express formal interest but still plan to buy tickets and those using multiple devices or accounts — the odds drop even further.

Assuming that 20% of fans fall into the non-expressed interest category and another 10% of competition arises due to multiple bookings, the chances of scoring a ticket stretch to 1 in 4.4, or a 22.7% probability.

Here's the post:

Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket pic.twitter.com/E85kAmf3rG — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) September 19, 2024

The tweet soon went viral, with users flocking in the comments with reactions.

One user pointed out that overlooking VIP ticket prices means more competition for general tickets, making it even harder to secure one.

You probably missed out on the assumption that some users cannot afford the VIP or premium tickets, which means more people will be vying for the general tickets, making the odds of securing one much tougher. — Hrishi (@hrishishetty21) September 19, 2024

"People who expressed interest will probably try to buy max amount of tickets, this is something they have learnt via Diljit & Dua Lipa saga," a user wrote. Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-luminati Tour' in India were sold out within seconds earlier this month.

people who expressed interest will probably try to buy max amount of tickets, this is some thing they have learnt via Diljit & Dua Lipa saga — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) September 19, 2024

A few highlighted that group ticketing may bring this number further down.

Group ticketing will bring this no further down — Nishant (@rawnish) September 19, 2024

“One person can buy 8 tickets. This doesn't account for that,” said a user pointing out a flaw in the calculation made by ChatGPT.

One person can buy 8 tickets. This doesn't account for that. That's a major multiplier — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 20, 2024

Coldplay has also introduced a special ‘Infinity Tickets' scheme, where tickets are priced at Rs 2,000. However, the seating for these tickets remains a mystery until the day of the concert. Each fan can purchase a maximum of two Infinity Tickets.