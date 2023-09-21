What Are WhatsApp Channels And How To Subscribe To Them

WhatsApp Channels offer users an enhanced directory based on their countries.

Messaging platform WhatsApp launched its Telegram-like feature called 'Channels' - A one-way broadcast tool for users to follow celebrities and handles of their interest like news, cinema, sports, entertainment, technology and even memes etc.

Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg launched the feature in India and over 150 countries. In a Facebook post, Mr Zuckerberg said, "Today we're starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp.

How to access Channels

WhatsApp users have to ensure that they are using the updated version of the app. WhatsApp channels are available in the 'Updates' column next to chats on the app. The users then have to click on a (+) sign and then on 'New Channel'. Click on 'Get Started' after which the application will give some prompts on the screen.

The move by the Meta-owned platform aims to rival Telegram, though WhatsApp has an edge due to more number of downloads and popularity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have joined WhatsApp channels as well.

Features of WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp Channels offer users an enhanced directory based on their countries. They can also view channels that are new, most active and popular based on the number of followers.

The reaction feature has been extended to WhatsApp Channels as well. Users can react using emojis. However, they will not be shown to other followers..