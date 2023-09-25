What Anurag Thakur Said On Asaduddin Owaisi's Challenge To Rahul Gandhi

Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi should accept Asaduddin Owaisi's challenge (File)

A day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi dared Rahul Gandhi to contest from Telangana's Hyderabad in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Congress leader "should accept the challenge".

"The challenge should be accepted. This is a matter between two people. One is giving the challenge and the other should accept it," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi: "The challenge should be accepted. This is a matter between two people, one is giving the challenge and the other has to accept it," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Asaduddin Owaisi's challenge to Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6RA8S8twiW — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

His remarks came after Mr Owaisi challenged Mr Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad and not Wayanad in Kerala in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"I tell your leader to contest from Hyderabad this time, not Wayanad. I challenge you to come to Hyderabad, why Wayanad?" he said.

The AIMIM chief, who is a 4-time MP from Hyderabad, also cited the demolition of Babri masjid during the Congress regime, and said that a mosque which got demolished in the Secretariat in Hyderabad was rebuilt, but not Babri masjid.

The Congress and AIMIM are at loggerheads in Telangana as both parties are trying to win the upcoming state's Assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year.

This month, Rahul Gandhi had said that the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and AIMIM are working in unison in the state. While addressing a rally in Telangana's Tukkuguda, he also said that the Congress is fighting against this troika.

"In Telangana, the Congress party is not fighting against BRS but with BRS, BJP and AIMIM combined. They call themselves different parties but they are working together unitedly," Mr Gandhi had said.