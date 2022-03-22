Homes Burnt In Bengal, 8 Charred Bodies; Governor Says 'Arson Orgy'

"Seven dead bodies were found in a single house," said officials to news agency ANI.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today strongly condemned the violence in the state's Birbhum district, saying human rights have been "decimated" and rule of law has "capsized". Offering condolence to the families of those who lost their lives, the Governor said that the state is in a "grip of violence culture and lawlessness". He said that he was pained and disturbed at the "horrifying barbarity" at Rampurhat in Birbhum, where eight people were burnt to death after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. Around 10-12 houses were set on fire by the mob last night and charred bodies were recovered by the police this morning.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, he called the incident a "horrifying violence and arson orgy" and said he has sought an urgent update on the incident from the state's Chief Secretary.

"This is indicative of nosediving of law and order in the state," he said and added that the state can't be allowed to become synonymous with a culture of violence and lawlessness.

In an apparent swipe at ruling Trinamool Congress, he said that the administration is "required to rise above partisan interests" which he claimed was "not being reflected in reality".

The burnt bodies of 8 people were found this morning after houses were set on fire at a village in West Bengal's Birbhum in protests over the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress leader.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

"Today morning the bodies of seven people have been removed from the same house. Earlier ten people were said to have died. The death figures given earlier were not correct. A total of eight people have died," Mr Malviya said.

The protests started after the body of Bhadu Sheikh, a Trinamool leader, was found on Monday, the police said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, in a series of tweets, urged central intervention and alleged "terror and tension" in the area.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Circle Inspector (IC) of Rampurhat have been removed and a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter, the DGP has said.

"Law and order in a rapid freefall in West Bengal. Tension and terror have gripped the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief), Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack," Mr Adhikari, a former Trinamool leader, tweeted.

"The nightlong barbarity has lead to the death of at least 12 people till now; mostly women. Charred bodies are being recovered as of now. Administrative cover-up has already begun with attempts being made to lower the body count. IMMEDIATE CENTRAL INTERVENTION REQUIRED," said the BJP MLA.