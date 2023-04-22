'Diluting Evidence': BJP Blasts Trinamool Over Bengal Teenager's Rape And Murder

The area is calm right now, police said, adding that there is an investigation underway.

The BJP today launched a massive attack on the Trinamool Congress-led government in Bengal over the rape and murder of a teenager, alleging that the police did not allow them to meet the victim's family. They've also claimed that the police were suppressing and diluting evidence and that the victim's body was dragged in such a manner which wasn't dignified. The police have countered by saying they had to recover the body from an extremely volatile law and order situation.

"The @BJP4Bengal MLAs weren't allowed to visit the victim's family & were involuntarily taken to a Police Station & made to sit there forcefully, because how else would @WBPolice suppress information & dilute evidence. They're dragging the victim's body in such undignified manner," Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the teenager's body was discovered on the banks of a pond in Kaliyaganj town of the Uttar Dinajpur district. Locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. The police reached the spot to recover the body and sent it for postmortem.

On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her. When the police reached the spot, they claim they had to brave violence and stone pelting by angry mobs to retrieve the body. The police fired tear gas shells to dissipate the situation.

The police say the body has to be retrieved in a safe manner to ensure minimal contamination of evidence, and they tried to do that. Unfortunately, there was violence in that area, they said, and they were forced to fire tear gas sales.

"Police had to use tear gas at the protesters to recover the victim's body from them to ensure an early post-mortem so that important evidence is not lost. We have also formed a medical board to investigate the matter properly. The incident will be properly investigated," Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Sana Akhtar said.

Police claim they managed to retrieve the body before any evidence could be damaged. They have restricted the movement of politicians. The BJP alleges that local Trinamool politicians have been allowed in the area while they are being stopped from visiting.

The area is calm right now, police said, adding that there is an investigation underway.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter and said it would send a fact-finding team to conduct an inquiry.

A statement issued by the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo's office read, "We have received information about the gang-rape incident and murder of a girl child in North Dinajpur in West Bengal. We have received a lot of information from many sources. It is a heinous murder, and we are going to investigate it. I myself will go to North Dinajpur with my team".

It added, "Our team will reach there tomorrow. We will investigate this incident by going there tomorrow evening. We are trying to contact the government through the governor's house to cooperate with us in the investigation. This is a case of murder of a girl child and getting her justice."

NCPCR also alleged that the Chief Secretary of the state and the North Dinajpur Collector are not responding despite the body informing them about the incident.

The statement further stated that punishing the culprits is the only way to stop such incidents in West Bengal.