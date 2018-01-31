West Bengal Plans To Build Hub For Tech Firms Like Silicon Valley In US

She said her government is looking to create "spontaneous employment".
"We want to see the Information Technology Department as an active department. The state is planning to develop Silicon Valley Asia at Rajarhat (in Kolkata) to facilitate spontaneous employment generation," Ms Banerjee said.
"We are trying to develop this like an Asian hub of what the US has. We are in search of land," she said.
"Many industries are interested and proposals are coming in. The government along with other industrial partners will do that. This will be a gateway of Asia," she said.