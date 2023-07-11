Live Updates: Counting For West Bengal Rural Elections Begins

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, officials said.
There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
"The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.
All the counting venues will be manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.
West Bengal BJP MLA & general secretary Agnimitra Paul says, "...people were murdered in this Panchayat election and our CM & 'Bhaipo' who made tall claims that this will be a peaceful election have not made any statement. There was firing & bombing in my constituency,...
Security personnel open lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre.
West Bengal panchayat election | Security personnel open lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre.
Counting of votes of Panchayat election is taking...
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday vowed to crack down on the growing violence in the state, which has marred the ongoing panchayat elections.