Marching For Jobs, Left Front Workers Clash With Police In Howrah

Protesters threw stones at police personnel, forcing them to respond with tear gas shells.

Clashes erupted in Howrah as police tried to halt a protest march taken out by thousands of Left Front activists over the alleged lack of employment opportunities in West Bengal on Friday. The incident comes close on the heels of a similar clash between police personnel and BJP workers who were protesting a hike in electricity rates in Kolkata's Central Avenue area three days ago.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed protesters affiliated to the Students Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India throwing stones at police personnel, forcing them to respond with tear gas shells. Police also resorted to a lathi-charge, resulting in injuries on both sides.

The Left Front workers had launched the protest march on Thursday afternoon from Hooghly's Singur, where a Tata Nano car plant was supposed to be built under the former Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government, and it was supposed to culminate at the state secretariat on Friday afternoon. The clashes broke out when police personnel waylaid them on the way to their destination.

#WATCH Howrah: Youth wing and student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), stage a protest alleging unemployment in the state. Police fire tear-gas at protesters. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/j4OqNTJW28 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Work on the Singur plant was abandoned in October 2003 after farmer groups, allegedly aided by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, protested over land-acquisition concerns. The Tata Nano car plant was expected to generate employment opportunities for the local youth in keeping with a promise by the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government.

Clashes had erupted in Kolkata's Central Avenue area on Tuesday after hundreds of BJP youth activists decided to take out a march from the party office in central Kolkata to the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation headquarters at Victoria House to protest against "skyrocketing" electricity rates. However, police barricaded the route they were supposed to take, resulting in a pitched battle with tear gas shells and water cannons.

According to BJP, many party leaders -- including Sayantan Basu, Raju Banerjee and Debjit Sarkar -- were taken into custody. Around 85 party activists were also hospitalised with injuries suffered in the "unprovoked" police action, they added.

The BJP has emerged as a strong political force in West Bengal after winning 18 seats across the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections, just four shy of the Trinamool Congress' count of 22. The CPI(M), which could not notch even a single win, is now struggling to stay relevant in a state that was once regarded as its undisputed stronghold.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.