ITC Proposes To Invest Rs 1,700 Crore In West Bengal

FMCG major ITC Ltd. is proposing to make new investments of Rs 1,700 crore in West Bengal in its various businesses, an official said on Thursday.

The company's committed investments in the state, with an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore across agriculture, manufacturing and services, are "reality and on the ground", said its Managing Director Sanjiv Puri while addressing the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

This includes two new state-of-the-art mega food processing facilities at Uluberia and Panchla in Howrah district, which are fully operational and running at high capacity within a short span of time, Mr Puri said.

The company's iconic super premium luxury hotel ITC Royal Bengal is "nearing completion" and will be inaugurated in the next few months.

"In addition, we propose to make new investments of Rs 1,700 crore in the near future, taking our recent total investments to Rs 5,700 crore (in the state). It includes a state-of-the-art FMCG personal care products manufacturing facility, investments in the decor paper manufacturing capacity in Tribeni to substitute imports, expansion of the Dhulagarh facility and others as well as the milk productivity improvement and procurement programme across 300 villages in the state," he said.

The ITC Green Centre and Infotech Park is also in advanced stage of construction, he added.

