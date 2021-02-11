Mamata Banerjee's 'Humba Humba' Swipe At Ex-Colleagues Inspires Meme

Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at former Trinamool Congress leaders who joined BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's swipe at her former colleagues who have joined the BJP led to torrential memes on social media. During a rally in the state, where assembly election is due soon, Ms Banerjee taunted the former Trinamool Congress leaders for abandoning the party at a crucial time - by making mocking sounds in the microphone.

Videos of Ms Banerjee taunting her ex-colleagues who have joined the BJP were shared widely on social media, with many commenting on a line in her speech - "...hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba."

The Chief Minister appears to be referring to the hoof clops that a bovine animal makes as it walks.

"A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP, as Mir Jafar joined the British at the Battle of Plassey. They are now making a lot of noise - hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba. bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better," Ms Banerjee said.

Soon after, the memes came.

"Wise words of the day for everyone! Mamata Banerjee: Hamba Hamba ramba ramba kamba kamba dumba dumba bumba bumba Kamba Kamba," a Twitter user Sajeda Akhtar posted.

Another said, "Wait for it".

The BJP has deployed its full force including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Bengal. Home Minister Amit Shah has been making rounds of the state and BJP chief JP Nadda has stepped up attacks on the Trinamool government.

The Trinamool has lost 18 MLAs and an MP to the BJP since the general election in 2019. The number of Trinamool leaders joining the BJP suddenly increased in recent times, just ahead of the election.