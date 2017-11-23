West Bengal Cops Face Questions After 2 Men Found Hanging In Police Stations

Two young men arrested at two different places in West Bengal for similar crimes died in a similar way on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were found hanging inside police stations.Akibul Islam, 18, was found hanging in first floor room in Kolkata's Metiabruz police station on Wednesday. He was arrested for allegedly stealing gold near his home. His death led to a tense situation near the police station.The teenager allegedly hanged himself when the police man interrogating him left the room for a short time. He used his belt and shoe laces.In another case, on late Tuesday night, Sudarshan Sarkar, 29, was found hanging in a police lock-up in New Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, 21 kms from Kolkata. Locals had caught him stealing from a home on Sunday and handed him over to police. The man is said to have used a blanket to hang himself. A case of unnatural death was registered, the body has been sent for post-mortem to a hospital.A huge police force was deployed near both the police stations to control the situation. Rapid Action Force personnel too were deployed.A senior police officer in Kolkata said investigation is on and that those responsible will not be spared."The case is under investigation. If any police is involved in this, then you may call," Mr Wakar Raja, Deputy Commisioner, Port Area told reporters