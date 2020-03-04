Those Killed In Delhi Didn't Die Of Coronavirus, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee demanded a judicial probe into Delhi violence (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday implied that efforts are being made to divert attention from Delhi violence by creating hype over coronavirus.

"Today a lot of people are worried about coronavirus, the whole world is worried. But do not panic. Many channels are obsessed with coronavirus to sweep the Delhi violence under the rug," she said.

"Of course, we do not want the disease anywhere but then the people who died in Delhi, they didn't die of coronavirus. They didn't die of swine flu or encephalitis, friends. If they had died of coronavirus we would have still felt okay...but you killed the people who are hearty and healthy, going to work smiling," she added.

48 people were killed in clashes in northeast Delhi that took place over the Citizenship Amendment Act last month. Critics have blamed hate speeches from BJP leaders for the violence.

Over 3,000 people have died across the world after the novel coronavirus outbreak took place in China last year. 29 people, including 16 Italian tourists, have been tested positive for the virus in India.

"They burnt them all down, the hale and hearty people. And look at them they are not even apologising...they are saying 'gaddaro ko goli maaro," she added.

Supporters of the BJP, marching in a procession to the rally that Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed in the city last week, were heard shouting the "goli maaro" (shoot them) slogan in the heart of Kolkata in the presence of the police.

Ms Banerjee demanded that a judicial probe under the Supreme Court's supervision must be launched into the violence.

Last week, Ms Banerjee had called the Delhi violence "state-sponsored genocide", and said the BJP was trying to replicate what she called the "Gujarat model of riots".