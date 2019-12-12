Bengal BJP Leaders Meet Poll Panel To Report Alleged Bypoll Violence

The BJP leaders met the Election Commission officials at 5 pm today evening

Alleging large scale malpractices and violence in West Bengal by-elections, a delegation of BJP leaders of the state will meet the Election Commission today to lodge a complaint, a party leader said.

The BJP leaders met the election commission officials at 5 pm today evening.

The party has accused the West Bengal government and its officials of misusing the state machinery to influence voters.

The BJP has also alleged that Trinamool Congress instigated 'violence against BJP workers during Assembly by-elections in the state.'

Trinamool Congress had won all the three seats for which bypolls were held on November 25.