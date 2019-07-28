BJP Alleges Trinamool Behind Death Of Its Worker In Bengal's Hooghly

BJP and Trinamool have long accused each other of sponsoring violence on their workers.

A BJP worker was found dead in West Bengal's Hoogly district today, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. The BJP alleged the Trinamool Congress was behind the death of its party worker, identified as Kashinath Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh's body was found floating in a canal.

Both the parties have long accused each other of sponsoring violence on their workers.

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Goghat on July 22, after which six BJP supporters were arrested for allegedly murdering him.

