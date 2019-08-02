"Welcome To Club": Arvind Kejriwal On Magsaysay Honour For Ravish Kumar

Ravish Kumar, who has been with NDTV since 1996, has often faced threats for his fearless plain-speak

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati were among senior political leaders who took to Twitter today to congratulate NDTV's Ravish Kumar for being honoured with the 2019 Magsaysay Award. Ravish Kumar, who is one of five to be awarded the prestigious prize this year, has been recognised for "harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless" and for his "unfaltering commitment to a professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, who won the 2006 Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership, tweeted his congratulations, welcoming Ravish Kumar to the "club of Magsaysay awardees".

"Delighted to hear the great news of Ravish Kumar being announced 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award. I welcome Ravish to the club of Magsaysay awardees and hope to see his brave journalism go from strength to strength in these difficult times. Many congratulations my friend," Mr Kejriwal wrote.

Delighted to hear the great news of Ravish Kumar being announced 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award.

I welcome Ravish to the club of Magsaysay awardees and hope to see his brave journalism go from strength to strength in these difficult times.

Many congratulations my friend

Well done — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2019

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati also congratulated Ravish Kumar and hoped his win would inspire other journalists to fulfill their responsibilities as the fourth pillar of democracy.

"Congratulations to NDTV Managing Editor and one of the country's leading journalists Ravish Kumar, for winning the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award. I hope the country's media will be inspired to serve the country and the Constitution as the fourth pillar of democracy and fulfill its responsibilities with fearlessness," she tweeted in Hindi.

"Congratulations to Ravish Kumar, a journalist who has the courage to tell the truth and critcise with discretion, who has won the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award. I respect his patience," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

Ravish Kumar, who has been with NDTV since 1996, has often faced threats for his fearless plain-speak. Raised in Jitwarpur in Bihar, Ravish Kumar pursued his early interest in history and public affairs at the Delhi University.

The awards citation describes Ravish Kumar as a sober, incisive and well-informed anchor who has been most vocal on insisting that the professional values of balanced, fact-based reporting be upheld in practice. "If you have become the voice of the people, you are a journalist," it says.

"Congratulations to @ravishndtv and team @ndtvindia. Ravish keep up your good work. You are an inspiration. #RavishKumar #RamonMagsaysayAward," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.

A number of other political leaders, like Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted.

Derek O'Brien called Ravish Kumar a "champion".

. @ravishndtv you champion. You deserve the Magsaysay Award and more. May your courage and conviction inspire your colleagues to never become ‘tamed journalists' — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti praised Ravish Kumar as "one of few people driven by integrity".

"In a sea of media channels that've struck a Faustian bargain to distort the truth, one of the few people driven by integrity is @ndtv's Ravish Kumar. Glad that he's been honoured with 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award. Takes guts to speak up & stand out," Ms Mufti wrote.

In a sea of media channels that've struck a Faustian bargain to distort the truth, one of the few people driven by integrity is @ndtv's Ravish Kumar. Glad that he's been honoured with 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award. Takes guts to speak up & stand out. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 2, 2019

Mr Sisodia also tweeted in Hindi, saying Ravish Kumar's work illustrated the difference between journalism and sycophancy.

"Congratulations Ravish Kumar .. At a time when there is no difference between journalism and sycophancy, many congratulations for being a genuinely journalist at such a time and for persisting in our journalism despite all the opposition," he said.

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan declared "no one deserves the Magsaysay award for journalism more than Ravish Kumar".

"No one deserves the Magsaysay award for journalism more than Ravish Kumar. At a time when most journalists have become lapdogs & cheerleaders of those in power, Ravish has shown what real journalism of courage is. Raising real issues & speaking truth to power," he wrote.

No one deserves the Magsaysay award for journalism more than Ravish Kumar. At a time when most journalists have become lapdogs & cheerleaders of those in power, Ravish has shown what real journalism of courage is. Raising real issues & speaking truth to power https://t.co/0gP5esD0Wo — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 2, 2019

Actor Manoj Bajpayee congratulated Ravish Kumar on a "huge honour".

Congratulations my friend #ravishkumar for this huge honour!!! So so proud of you!!! https://t.co/Eqctf2DGt2 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 2, 2019

"Congratulations on this very well earned honour @ravishndtv ji!" actor Dia Mirza tweeted.

The other winners are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

Some other notable Indians to have won the Magsaysay award are RK Laxman, P Sainath, Arun Shourie, and Kiran Bedi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.