Week After He Quit Congress, Party's Ex-Tripura Chief Floats New Party

At a time when a section of Congress leaders is making a beeline to join rival Trinamool Congress, another section of its former leaders have floated a new political party, rendering the Congress in the state to a mere signboard.

The new political party - Tripura Democratic Front (TDF) - was announced by former state Congress president Pijush Biswas, who along with ex-vice president Tapas Dey and former youth Congress president Pujan Biswas quit the party earlier this week.

The new political outfit has pledged support to the political platform led by Tripura royal scion and former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.

Mr Biswas, the key leader and advisor of the TDF, told the media that his decision to end his over 50 association with the Congress for the "greater interest of the people of the state".

"Total ignorance, indifferent attitude and groupism in the Congress under AICC leadership, the party never felt the pulse of the people of the state. The central leadership never wants to strengthen the party organisation in the state. Remaining in the Congress, we are unable to work for the people of the state," he said.

Former Congress MLA Tapas Dey also alleged factionalism in the state unit. "Hundreds and thousands of people who want to form a democratic government in the state for all round development of the state would soon join the TDF," he said.

Many Congress leaders including Subal Bhowmik, Prakash Das (ex-Minister), Mujibar Islam Majumder, Md. Idrish Mia, Tapan Dutta, Panna Deb, Baptu Chakraborty have recently quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress when West Bengal's ruling party began its hectic political activities since July 25.

Many other Congress leaders are also reportedly in talks with the TMC leadership.

Around 75 days after the TMC launched its campaign in the BJP ruled Tripura aiming to wrest power in 2023 assembly polls, the party on Wednesday announced two ad-hoc committees to expand the party's organisational base in the northeastern state.

Mr Bhowmik, who has been associated with the BJP before joining Trinamool on July 29, was made the Convener of the 19-member state steering committee while former Congress General Secretary Baptu Chakraborty, who joined the party last month, was appointed convener of the 11-member state youth committee.