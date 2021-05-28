Mercury Soars In Parts Of Rajasthan, Heat Wave Alert For Next 2 Days

The weather office has warned of heat wave in Rajasthan (file photo)

Several parts of Rajasthan reeled under scorching heat with the maximum temperature recorded above 45 degrees Celsius in some of the districts on Friday, the regional meteorological department said.

The weather department has issued a heat wave warning across the state for the next two to three days.

The highest temperature recorded in the state was 45.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, officials said.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur, Pali, Ganganagar, Bikaner and Phalodi also settled at around 45 degrees Celsius.

It was likely to stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. The temperature in other districts was expected between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions were likely to witness strong wind and light rain on Friday, official said. The districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions were likely to witness gusty winds and light to moderate rain from Sunday to Tuesday, the weather office added.