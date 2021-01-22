Weather News Today: Dense Fog Over Pockets In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Weather update today: Thick fog this morning at sevral localities in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

Thick fog enveloped Delhi and its neighbouring states, Punjab and Haryana, on Friday morning. The minimum temperature also dropped in the national capital. The temperature in the city was 6.8 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog has also been reported from eastern and northeastern parts of the country. Pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, foothills of the Himalayas in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura witnessed dense fog, according to the weather office.

Fog at 0530 IST of 22.01.2021

Dense to Very dense fog at isolated pockets over Punjab, East UP, Bihar, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog at isolated pockets over Haryana & Chandigarh. Moderate fog over Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sL2TxhmKvA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 22, 2021

Visibility dipped to 25 metre in Patiala (Punjab), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Malda (West Bengal) this morning. Visibility was around 50 metre in Amritsar, Baharaich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Purnea, Agartala and Dibrugarh, according to the IMD.

Here are visuals of fog this morning from parts of Delhi.

Delhi: Vehicles move through dense fog as visibility drops in the national capital. Visuals from ITO and GT Karnal Road. pic.twitter.com/O2fRVayHZI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

A layer of fog continues to engulf Delhi this morning. Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana).



Current temperature in the national capital is 6.8 degree Celsius as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/jGKdYokJ37 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

The weather office in its forecast on Thursday said, "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 22nd January. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh." Several places in northern Maharashtra and central India are also witnessing a chilly spell.