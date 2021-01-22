Weather News Today: Dense Fog Over Pockets In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Thick fog enveloped Delhi and its neighbouring states, Punjab and Haryana, on Friday morning. The minimum temperature also dropped in the national capital. The temperature in the city was 6.8 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog has also been reported from eastern and northeastern parts of the country. Pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, foothills of the Himalayas in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura witnessed dense fog, according to the weather office.   

Visibility dipped to 25 metre in Patiala (Punjab), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Malda (West Bengal) this morning. Visibility was around 50 metre in Amritsar, Baharaich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Purnea, Agartala and Dibrugarh, according to the IMD. 

The weather office in its forecast on Thursday said, "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 22nd January. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan,  Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh." Several places in northern Maharashtra and central India are also witnessing a chilly spell.