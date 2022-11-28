Weapon Used By Aaftab Poonawala To Chop Girlfriend's Body Found: Report

A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala was attacked by some weapon-wielding people.

The weapon allegedly used by Aaftab Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar has been found by the Delhi Police, sources told Press Trust of India.

The police also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman has been recovered, sources added.

A police van carrying Aaftab was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday.

After being taken to FSL at 9.50 am, the polygraph test session began around 11 am. According to the police, the attack took place around 6.45 pm when Poonawala was being taken back to prison.

The police have detained two attackers, who claimed allegiance to the right-wing group Hindu Sena, and seized their swords.

Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta, however, distanced himself from the incident, saying the organisation "does not support any such work which is against the Constitution".

The attackers arrived in a car which stopped the police van after overtaking it. A few people came out of the car and started attacking the van carrying Poonawala, sources said.

The van was driven out of the spot, the police said.

In videos of the purported incident outside FSL circulating on social media, a police personnel could be seen pulling out his service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords.

In one of the clips, a few attackers said that they intended to avenge the killing of Shraddha Walkar by chopping Poonawala into pieces.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said, "Two persons have been detained for questioning." According to the police, the two detained have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam. Further legal action will be taken as per the law, they said.

A case has been registered in the Prashant Vihar police station in connection with the incident, the DCP said.

A couple of days earlier, Pooonawala was produced before a Delhi court through videography following concerns about his security.

Reacting to the incident, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, said, "Whatever these activists have done is by reacting to their personal feelings. The whole country has come to know how Poonawala cut a Hindu girl into pieces." "The organisation does not support any such work which is against the Constitution of India. We believe in the law," he said.

Earlier in the day, Poonawala was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a fourth session of the polygraph test. But, the test could not be completed and another session is likely to be conducted on Tuesday.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

So far, Poonawala has undergone four sessions of the polygraph test.

"When the last session was held, there was a health issue due to which some sessions were not satisfactory," Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, said.

Tihar jail PRO Dheeraj Mathur said Poonawala is in Tihar jail number four. When he arrived here, his health check-up was done and there were no issues, he said.

Poonawala has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

"The jail superintendent has received an order from the court that Poonawala should be presented before the Director of FSL Rohini on November 28, 29 and December 5. The third Battalion of the Delhi Police will present him before the FSL Director," Mr Mathur said.

According to officials at Ambedkar hospital, where Poonawala's narco test will be conducted, the exam is done only on Monday as they conduct routine procedures on other days.

"In a polygraph test, the psychologist asks questions without the use of any medication, whereas a narco test is conducted under anaesthesia so that the subject is not able to control the brain fully.

"The same set of questions are asked in both tests and then evaluation is done based on the answers given by the subject," said Dr Naveen, Nodal Officer for Narco test, Ambedkar Hospital.

A few days earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in the Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walkar's severed head and some other remains there.

They had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime

