'We Should Aspire For World Peace, Lord Buddha Can Inspire Us': Nitin Gadkari

"All that I have achieved in my life is a blessing of Lord Buddha," said Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised the need to embrace the philosophy of Buddha to promote peace and observed that the global situation seemed "on the verge of a world war".

Speaking at a function organised by the trust managing the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Maha Bodhi Temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, Nitin Gadkari said, "Today the world is facing a big problem. It seems to be on the verge of a world war... This is the time when we should aspire for world peace (Vishwa Shanti). Lord Gautam Buddha can inspire us." Nitin Gadkari also shared his personal connection to the Buddha, highlighting Nagpur, his hometown and constituency, as the place where Baba Saheb Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism.

"I had the privilege of providing the finishing touch to the Nagpur Deekshabhoomi, where work had stalled for some time, as a minister in the then government of Maharashtra," he said.

The ex-BJP chief also referred to former Maharashtra minister Sulekha Kumbhare, an Ambedkarite Buddhist, as "my sister", who had played a key role in the construction of "Dragon Palace" temple at Nagpur, "built with generous help from devotees in Japan".

"Recently, I had the good luck of visiting the temple with my wife and spend some time in meditation", said Nitin Gadkari, who felt "all that I have achieved in my life is a blessing of Lord Buddha who keeps inspiring me to work for the poor".

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways also announced that the government is constructing about 1,600 km of road as part of the Buddha Circuit, at an estimated cost of Rs 22,000 crore.

"Work is complete for 1,100 km and will be over by early next year for another 370 km. The tender process is underway for the remaining 130 km," he said.

Nitin Gadkari explained that the aim was to connect key historical sites in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with high-quality, multiple-lane roads, with Bodh Gaya being one of the prominent locations in the Buddha Circuit. "Needless to say, this place (Bodh Gaya) where the Buddha got Enlightenment, is one such spot", said Nitin Gadkari.

