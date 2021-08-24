We Criticise When Government Does ''Poor Work'': Navjot Sidhu's Aide

Navjot Singh Sidhu summoned his two advisors over their controversial remarks.

When government does "poor work" we criticize it, said Pyare Lal Garg, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor after his and Malvinder S Mali's remarks on Pakistan and Kashmir ignited controversy and drew flak from various political leaders on Monday.

"Today, we spoke to Sidhu Ji on issues of the development of the state. When a government does good work we appreciate it; if it does poor work then we also criticize it," said Garg after meeting Sidhu at his residence.

Punjab Congress chief summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg today to his residence in Punjab to discuss the matter.

"Whatever I had to say I have said it on social media, and that is final. If anyone makes a mistake, they should reflect. We must continue to work for welfare of Punjab," remarked Malvinder Singh Mali on posting a controversial sketch of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.

Mr Garg had questioned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, while Mr Mali made a controversial remark on Kashmir. Mr Mali also posted an objectionable poster of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.

The two advisors were slammed by many Congress leaders including Punjab Chief Minister who stated that their comments were "totally misplaced and antagonistic" to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

The statements also drew criticism from Congress leader Manish Tewari for their comments on "sensitive national issues" like Kashmir and Pakistan.