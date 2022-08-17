"We Are Very Scared": Bilkis Bano's Husband On Release Of 11 Convicts

The family of Bilkis Bano -- the woman gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots -- are terrified after the Gujarat government released the 11 rapists on Monday. "The Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court gave orders and still... In just one move, our fight of 18 years is over. We are scared. We weren't informed about the release," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Asked if they are going to take up the issue legally, he said, "We are still in shock and don't know whether we'll question it".

"We have no legal papers and don't know much right now. We are still in shock. What happened with us is complete injustice," he added.

The family, he confirmed, was not informed about the release. "We had no idea, we got to know about it from the local media. We learnt at the last moment," he said.

Asked about the security aspect, whether they will move from their current home, Yakub Rasul said, "We can't say anything whether we'll move to another place or not".

Bilkis Bano saw seven members of her family -- including her little daughter -- murdered in March 2002 as violence spiralled after a compartment of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire in Godhra, killing 59 people.

The woman, who was five months pregnant, was gangraped.