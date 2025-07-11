"We Are Proud... In 23 Minutes, Hit 9 Targets": NSA Ajit Doval On Op Sindoor

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hailed the capacity and capability of the Indian armed forces in Chennai Friday, pointing to precision strikes that "crisscrossed Pakistan" during Operation Sindoor.

"We are proud... in 23 minutes nine targets were hit. We missed none (and) we hit nowhere else except those targets," he said.

Mr Doval praised the quality of indigenously developed weapons and defence systems, such as the BrahMos missile and the integrated air command system.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and involved the first tri-service mission against Pak since the 1971 war.

India successfully targeted nine terror camps and training bases - four in Pak and five in Pak/occupied Kashmir in the opening phase.

That was followed by armed conflict with Pak after it responded by targeting Indian military bases and even civilian centres.

It was in this phase that the quality of India's aerial defence system was highlighted; the system intercepted numerous drones, missiles, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.

Mr Doval also called out claims by foreign press that Pak's attacks had caused significant damage to Indian military bases.

"Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this...You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken..."

"They wrote these things and put out things...The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala...I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images...We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases..." the NSA added.

India said its attacks had been precise and targeted only Pak Army and Air Force facilities.