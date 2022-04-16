Madhya Pradesh Woman Beats Food Delivery Agent With Shoe In Public

At one point, the woman even kicked the person

A video of a woman thrashing a food delivery agent in the middle of the road has surfaced on social media. The incident took place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The woman said that she got hurt after the delivery agent's bike collided with her scooty.

In the video, the lady is beating the delivery agent with her shoe. She continues to do so even when the people gathered around her ask her to stop. At a point, she even kicks the person.

As per the post on social media, eyewitnesses have said that the woman was herself talking on the phone while riding the two-wheeler. A few also pointed out that the biker was riding on the wrong side of the road.

While accepting that it was the delivery agent's mistake that he entered the wrong lane, several people, on the social media platform, have condemned the way the woman handled the situation.

“It was his mistake, but the way he was disrespected cannot be justified,” a user posted in Hindi.

Another wrote that the woman behaved badly and she should apologise to the delivery agent. “She should apologise to the guy,” read his comment.

In August last year, a woman had similarly thrashed a cab driver at a busy intersection in Lucknow. Accusing the cab driver of trying to run her over, the woman slapped him repeatedly in the presence of traffic personnel. The cabbie denied the allegation and sought justice.